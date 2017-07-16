Military medal handed into Shropshire police station
- 16 July 2017
Shropshire
A military service medal has been handed in to a Shropshire police station.
West Mercia Police hasappealed for help to reunite an Operational Service Medal for work in Afghanistan with its owner.
The force said the medal was in its original presentation case when it was handed in at Bridgnorth station.
Officers said a search of their database found there was no report that the medal had been lost or stolen.