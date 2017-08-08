Telford arson probe: Man, 26, and boy, 15, arrested

A boy of 15 and a 26-year-old man are being questioned over 26 arson attacks in Telford over a five-year period.

West Mercia Police has linked the deliberate fires, which date back to 2012, in Hadley and Leegomery.

The pair, from Telford, were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of arson.

Det Insp Rob Mountford said: "A great amount of time, effort and investigative work has been dedicated to these crimes, as the public would expect."