Four arrested in Telford taxi driver murder inquiry

Image caption The crash took place at 22:30 BST on Madeley Road on Monday

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a taxi driver whose car hit a tree.

The driver, in his 50s, is thought to have been involved in two altercations with occupants of another car before the crash in Telford, Shropshire.

Police say the first incident took place near a Tesco in Madeley, and the second just afterwards by a school.

The taxi crashed on Madeley Road at 22:30 BST on Monday. Two men and two women have been arrested.

A passenger in the taxi was injured and taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

The taxi driver was in a red Skoda Octavia while the other car involved was a silver Peugeot 307.

Det Ch Insp Stephen Tonks from West Mercia Police asked anyone with any information about both cars travelling along Park Avenue, Park Street, Ironbridge Road and then Madeley Road, to contact police or Crimestoppers anonymously.

Two women, aged 37 and 18, and two men, aged 31 and 18, were arrested on Tuesday and remain in police custody.

Graham Hoof, operations director at Go Carz where the taxi driver worked, said: "We can confirm that the incident in Madeley involved one of our drivers who sadly passed away.

"We are assisting the police with their investigations and our thoughts are very much with the driver's family and the passenger who was injured."