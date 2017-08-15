Teacher Craig Colley collapses on Shrewsbury football pitch

Image copyright Shropshire Star Image caption Craig Colley was rushed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

A teacher has died after collapsing on a football field.

Craig Colley, who coached at Shrewsbury Juniors Football Club and Allscott AFC, among others, fell unconscious and stopped breathing on Wednesday.

An off duty paramedic helped treat him at The Grange School in Shrewsbury before he was rushed to hospital.

Gerard Pyburn, acting head teacher at Lakelands Academy in Ellesmere, where Mr Colley taught English, told the Shropshire Star he was "devastated".

Two ambulances were called to the school field on Worcester Road at about 19:45 BST, West Midlands Ambulance said.

Image copyright Google Image caption Craig Colley taught English at Lakelands Academy in Ellesmere

Treatment was given but he went into cardiac arrest and was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Paying tribute via social media, Shrewsbury Juniors Football Club said members' thoughts were with to Mr Colley's family.

"It is with a heavy heart that we have to send our thoughts and deepest condolences to the family of Craig Colley who unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday.

"Craig served loyally and enthusiastically for many years as one of our passionate managers."

Telford-based Allscott AFC planned to hold a moment of reflection for him ahead of their game on Saturday.

"It is with sadness and deep regret that we have to release a status on coach Craig Colley, who sadly passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday evening.

"Craig was fairly new to the Allscott set-up, joining this summer to form the new U14 side and his impression was felt amongst us all.

"His passion, desire and love for the game, his players and parents was something to behold."

Other tributes on social media describe Mr Colley as a "fabulous teacher and lovely man" and someone who would be "dearly missed".