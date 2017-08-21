Breastfeeding mum 'not allowed on Bridgnorth bus'

Image copyright SWNS Image caption Katherine Guest, with Zachary, did not think there would be a problem getting on a bus

A mum has said she was stopped from getting on a bus because she was breastfeeding her baby.

Katherine Guest, who was on her way to a medical check-up in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, said the driver told her he feared her son could choke.

The Arriva driver told her it was because of potential health and safety risks associated with breastfeeding, she said.

Arriva Midlands said it was looking into the matter.

Ms Guest, 22, said she was on her way to a routine check-up last Tuesday with ten-week old Zachary when she was refused entry to the bus.

She started to feed Zachary while waiting at the bus stop and thought there would not be a problem with getting on the bus.

"I expected to just walk straight on to the bus without any problems. I didn't think twice about it when the doors opened and I stepped on," she said.

"But the driver turned around and said 'I can't let you on here'.

"When I asked why not, he said it was because of the potential health and safety risks associated with breastfeeding."

Having run to make her appointment, she said: "All I want is some sort of apology and recognition that mums should be allowed to breastfeed in public."

Jamie Crowsley, general manager of the Shropshire area at Arriva Midlands, said the firm could not comment upon the individual circumstances until the investigation has been completed.

"Our drivers do have a duty to ensure the safety of our passengers as they get on and off our buses and during their journeys and are mindful of this responsibility at all times," he said.