Drink-driver jailed for killing girl in Shrewsbury crash

Image caption Olivia Reeves, 11, was struck by a Range Rover as she walked home from school

A driver who drank wine in a lay-by before knocking down and killing an 11-year-old girl as she walked home from school has been jailed.

Olivia Reeves was hit in Mytton Oak Road, Shrewsbury. Witnesses said she flew 20m (65ft) on to a parked car.

At Wolverhampton Crown Court, Roger Goodall, 77, from The Mount, Shrewsbury, admitted causing death by dangerous driving.

Goodall was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison.

Prosecuting, Hugh O'Brien-Quinn said Goodall had bought six bottles of wine at a supermarket in Shrewsbury before the crash happened on 15 June.

Five were later found by police but the sixth was not.

He drank an amount of wine in a lay-by on the A5, the court was told.

Goodall, who was one-and-a-half times over the legal drive limit, had not told the DVLA about two previous blackout incidents and should not have been driving that day, the court was told.

After the case, a spokesman for the Crown Prosecution Service said witnesses had told police Goodall had been driving at speed, veered over to the wrong side of the road and mounted the pavement, striking a telegraph pole.

Police investigators found when the Range Rover mounted the pavement, the car struck Olivia, causing her to be thrown on to a parked car and suffer head injuries.

She had been walking home from school at the time.

Goodall had already pleaded guilty to driving the vehicle when above the legal alcohol limit at an earlier hearing.

Olivia, a pupil at St George's Junior School, has been described as "a passionate, spirited individual".