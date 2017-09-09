Man in Tamworth 'critical' with multiple stab wounds
- 9 September 2017
- From the section Shropshire
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds.
The 30-year-old man was stabbed in Sorrel, Tamworth, on Friday evening, Staffordshire Police said.
An ambulance was called to the area at about 23:00 BST "to attend to a man who had received multiple stab wounds," a force spokeswoman said.
Detectives are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.