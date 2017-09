Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The crash happened at about 12:30 BST on Tuesday

A driver in her 80s has died after a crash involving two vehicles.

The collision between the silver Hyundai Getz she was in and a white DAF truck happened on the A41 Grindley Brook road near Whitchurch, Shropshire.

The car was at the junction with the B5395 when the crash took place at about 12:30 BST on Tuesday.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious head injuries and later died. The coroner has been informed, West Mercia Police said.

Read more news for Shropshire