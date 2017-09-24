Image copyright Shropshire Star Image caption The pipe burst at about 04:00

A water pipe measuring about 21ins (53cms) has burst leaving thousands of homes without water, Severn Trent said.

The company confirmed one of their "biggest" pipes had burst at about 04:00 BST affecting supplies across Telford.

It said customers in the TF7, TF3, TF4 and TF8 area would be affected.

The pipe is "very deep underground" and the water supplier said it needed to cut back the trees before it could start making the repairs.

It said that a nearby high pressure gas main was also causing delays with the repair.

Telford and Wrekin Council said on Twitter, it was handing out bottled water at two different sites.

@TelfordWrekin Water supply update- we will be helping @stwater hand out bottled to anyone affected from from 2 locations 1st from 4pm at Tesco Madeley 1/2 — Telford Council (@TelfordWrekin) September 24, 2017

Image copyright Shropshire Star Image caption Tankers were brought in to inject water into the water network

Severn Trent said it had been able to restore water to about 5,000 customers and was using a "fleet of 16 tankers to inject water directly into our network".

Areas of Shifnal are also affected by "murky water".