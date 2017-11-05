Image caption Jim Hussey's joy of running was "inspirational" said Telford Parkrun organisers

Runners have put on a special celebration to mark the 80th birthday of a man who has taken part in more than 200 Parkruns in Shropshire.

Jin Hussey has taken part in 209 of 221 five kilometre runs held at Telford Town Park, the organisation said.

Crowds cheered him at the finish line on Saturday before presenting him with a birthday cake which had a picture of him running.

"It's tremendous, I definitely didn't expect a turnout like this," he said.

Image caption Jim Hussey (far left) has crossed the Telford finish line 209 times

Mr Hussey was an "inspiration" who cheered on and encouraged younger runners, a Telford Parkrun spokesman said.

Kim Fawke of the organisation added: "Jim is very much a big part of our Parkrun family."

He has completed 1,045km (649 miles) at the park meetings.