From the section

Image caption Shrewsbury Railway Station was evacuated as fire crews attended the scene

A fire in the carriage of a stationary passenger train led to the evacuation of Shrewsbury Railway Station.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus dealt with the blaze after it started in a rear carriage.

All three emergency services attended the scene but there were no reports of any injuries.

Commuters are being warned to expect disruption to services, but the station has now reopened.

Image copyright Shropshire Fire Service Image caption The fire started in the rear carriage of a train standing at a platform

After tackling the blaze, fire crews remained on scene to perform safety checks.