An 88lb bullmastiff had to be rescued by firefighters after getting stuck on a conservatory roof.

Ruby was left stranded after climbing through an upstairs window at the house in Telford, Shropshire.

Crews from Wellington Fire Station built a platform to get her down in the 20-minute rescue.

Craig Jackson from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was a "first for everyone" involved.

"We thought it might be a small dog, but on arrival we were quite taken aback because it was a huge dog sitting on the roof," he said.

Firefighters were called to the address on the Woodside estate at about 11:00 GMT.