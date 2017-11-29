From the section

Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Georgia Walton died from her injuries at the scene, police said

A 17-year-old girl killed in a crash between a car and a lorry has been named as Georgia Walton.

The crash involving a red Suzuki Alto and an HGV happened on Sunday on the A53 in Blore Heath, on the Shropshire and Staffordshire border.

Miss Walton, from Market Drayton, died at the scene, Staffordshire Police said.

The force said: "Our thoughts are with Georgia's family at this sad and difficult time."

Officers were called at 22:35 GMT and the road was closed until 06:00 GMT.

The lorry driver was assessed and discharged at the scene.