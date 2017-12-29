Image copyright Williams family Image caption Dave Williams first started learning first aid in 1959 at the age of 13

A man who has voluntarily taught first aid to thousands has been recognised in the New Year Honours list.

Dave Williams, 71, from Shrewsbury, Shropshire, is awarded the British Empire Medal for his work with the British Red Cross.

Since 1977, he has held several volunteer positions within the charity, including youth leader and centre officer in multiple locations.

He said teaching skills to others was "very rewarding".

Mr Williams first joined the Red Cross group 40 years ago after he was asked by his wife to submit fundraising ideas to the charity.

Image caption Mr Williams, pictured with wife Rosemary, said he got his "biggest thrill" from seeing people he had trained go into medical professions

In the decades since, he has gone on to use his first aid skills to support the local community and train thousands of others.

He told the BBC seeing people he had trained go on to become nurses, paramedics and physiotherapists provided "the biggest thrill".

Mike Adamson, chief executive of the British Red Cross, said Dave had been a "source of inspiration" to all he had worked with.

