New Year Honours: British Red Cross volunteer recognised
A man who has voluntarily taught first aid to thousands has been recognised in the New Year Honours list.
Dave Williams, 71, from Shrewsbury, Shropshire, is awarded the British Empire Medal for his work with the British Red Cross.
Since 1977, he has held several volunteer positions within the charity, including youth leader and centre officer in multiple locations.
He said teaching skills to others was "very rewarding".
Mr Williams first joined the Red Cross group 40 years ago after he was asked by his wife to submit fundraising ideas to the charity.
In the decades since, he has gone on to use his first aid skills to support the local community and train thousands of others.
He told the BBC seeing people he had trained go on to become nurses, paramedics and physiotherapists provided "the biggest thrill".
Mike Adamson, chief executive of the British Red Cross, said Dave had been a "source of inspiration" to all he had worked with.
Other Honours recipients from Shropshire include:
- Marion Wynn, from Newport, appointed OBE for services to Girl Guiding in the UK and abroad
- Judith Haycocks, healthcare assistant at Whitchurch Community Hospital, awarded a British Empire Medal for services to the care of older people
- James Boyle, from Telford, appointed OBE for services to taxpayers and government modernisation