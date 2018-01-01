Shropshire

Man held after stabbing in Telford

  • 1 January 2018

A man has been arrested after a stabbing in Shropshire.

The victim, a 51-year-old from Telford, was taken to hospital with serious injuries to his hand following the attack earlier.

Roads were closed in the area while police dealt with the incident at a property in Barclay Court but they have since reopened.

A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding. Police would like any witnesses to contact them.

