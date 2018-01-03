Image copyright Mike Gayle Image caption Mike Gayle and Laura Goodman own Italian restaurant Carlini in Albrighton, Shropshire

A chef who claimed that she "spiked a vegan" has resigned.

Laura Goodman, co-owner and chef at Carlini in Shropshire, faced an angry backlash over her comments on Facebook about a "pious, judgmental" vegan.

Her fiancé and fellow co-owner, Michael Gale, said she would "take some time off" and "consider her options".

Mr Gale told the BBC: "She recognises she needs some time away from the business to clear her head and think about what happened."

A spokesperson for the restaurant, in Albrighton, said Ms Goodman would no longer be working there.

"Laura Goodman has today tendered her resignation from Carlini and the board of directors are currently considering their options," the spokesperson said.

Ms Goodman made the comments in a Facebook group called "The Boring Group", in the early hours of Saturday. The posts have since been removed.

Mr Gale previously said "spiked" had been "poorly chosen" language and that Ms Goodman had not "fully realised the consequence of what it meant".

He said that the couple "totally understand" the anger caused, but pointed out that no meat was used in any of the dishes.

Shropshire Council said it was investigating after complaints were made.

The couple have another restaurant in Shifnal, Shropshire. Both have been closed and will reopen later this week.

Reviews of Carlini posted by angry people on Google have led to its rating falling to one star.