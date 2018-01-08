Driver escapes serious injury in Wem car crush
A man has escaped serious injury after his car was crushed beneath a parked lorry trailer.
The Land Rover Discovery left the road near Wem, in Shropshire, and crashed through a fence before hitting the trailer at about 20:40 GMT on Sunday.
The driver suffered minor chest pain and scratches to his face, despite the front of the car being crushed.
"Amazingly... he had no sign of any significant injuries," the ambulance service said.
The man, in his 30s, was given pain relief and taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital after the crash which happened on the A49 from Prees Green to Weston.