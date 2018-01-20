Image copyright Google Image caption Wolverhampton Civic Hall is in need of major structural repairs, according to the city council

A music venue is to close for two years as it undergoes a £38m revamp.

The Grand Slam of Darts and shows by comedians including Sarah Millican and Jason Manford, which were planned for this year, will be moved because of the work at Wolverhampton Civic Hall.

The City of Wolverhampton Council said the fabric of the Grade II listed building needs significant repairs.

A spokesperson said the authority was speaking with promoters in a bid to keep top events in the city.

New surveys and reports on the 80-year-old building have revealed structural, mechanical, electrical and engineering issues that could jeopardise its future if left unattended, the council said.

The Civic Hall closed in December 2015 for initial renovation works, which had been set to be finished by March.

However, the council has decided to expand its existing improvement programme to a full restoration - adding an extra £23.7m to the original costs.

'Positive' talks

The decision was approved by the council's cabinet resources panel and must be agreed by the full council on 31 January.

If approved, it will mainly be funded by the sale of surplus council land and buildings.

Councillor John Reynolds, cabinet member for city economy, said: "Given the mammoth magnitude of the issues uncovered by our contractors, it's fair to say that the full restoration work we are now proposing is a very different project from the original one."

The council said it is looking to keep the annual darts event at a new venue within the city, but cannot say where.

It has also had "positive" talks about moving events to other city venues.

The council said the work will protect the Civic Hall for over 25 years, support 876 jobs and attract 440,000 visitors a year to the city.