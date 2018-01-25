Image caption The crash happened on Ironbridge Road, Telford in August 2017

Two men have been charged with manslaughter following the death of a taxi driver in a crash.

Ishfaq Hussain, 52, died when his taxi hit a tree on Ironbridge Road in Madeley, Telford, in August 2017. A passenger in the taxi was injured and taken to hospital.

Brandon Dowen, 19, from Telford and John Cox, 32, from Wolverhampton, were charged with manslaughter on Wednesday.

They are due to appear before Telford Magistrates on 26 February.

Two women, aged 18 and 38, were also arrested in August in connection with the crash but released with no further action against them.

Mr Hussain was a taxi driver at Go Carz and was driving a red Skoda Octavia when he crashed at about 22:30 BST.