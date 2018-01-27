Murder probe as woman shot dead inside car in Newport
A woman has been found shot dead inside a car.
The victim, in her 50s, was discovered with a shotgun wound to her neck in Farmers Gate, Newport, Shropshire, on Friday.
A shotgun was recovered on farmland near Sutton, Shrewsbury, during the arrest of a 45-year-old man on suspicion of murder.
West Mercia Police said it is believed the man and woman were known to each other.
The force said officers received several reports of a gunshot being fired in Newport shortly after 23:00 BST.
Supt Sue Thomas appealed for witnesses.