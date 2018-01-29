Image copyright Google Image caption Farmers Gate lies within a newly-built estate on the outskirts of Newport

A woman who was found shot dead inside a car has been named by police.

Cheryl Hooper, 51, died from a gunshot wound to the neck, a post-mortem examination confirmed.

She was found in Farmers Gate, Newport, Shropshire, on Friday night. A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, West Mercia Police said.

The man, is being treated in hospital for gunshot wounds which are "not being treated as suspicious," a force spokesman added.

Supt Tom Harding said officers remained in the area while inquiries continued.

"We know that members of the local community are shocked and upset by these events, and our officers are on hand to provide reassurance," he said.

"Our thoughts remain with Cheryl's family, who are being supported by specially-trained officers at this extremely distressing time. I'd like to ask that their privacy is respected."

He appealed for any witnesses to contact police or Crimestoppers.

The force previously said officers received several reports of a gunshot in Newport shortly after 23:00 GMT.