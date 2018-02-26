Image copyright Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Firefighters rescued the labrador within 20 minutes

A hapless hound stuck on a roof had to be retrieved by firefighters, who said their rescue operation was "barking".

Three-year-old Rosie climbed out of a top-floor window of her home in Wellington, Telford at about 14:00 GMT.

Her owner called the emergency services after he could not rescue Rosie himself and feared she was slipping.

She is the second dog in Telford to need a roof-top rescue since November, when bullmastiff Ruby was collared by crews on a conservatory.

Image copyright Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Ruby, who weighs 40kg, got stuck after climbing through an upstairs window in November

Image copyright Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The dog was rescued by fire fighters using an "animal rescue hook"

Firefighters from Shropshire Fire and Rescue tweeted to say Rosie was "none the worse for wear after her outing" and used the hashtags "barking" and "doggydaycare".

She was homeward bound within 20 minutes.

During Ruby's rescue in November, Craig Jackson from the Shropshire fire service said it had been a "first for everyone".