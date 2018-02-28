Image copyright Whitchurch Herald Image caption Dr Gerard Rogerson worked in Whitchurch, Shropshire, before his death in 2000

A GP would have been spoken to under police caution if he was alive today, detectives have concluded, following allegations of sex abuse.

Police have finished investigating 26 allegations made against Whitchurch GP Dr Gerard Rogerson, who died in 2000, dating between 1950s-1980s.

The West Mercia force said its proposed action "would not in any way have been an indication of guilt".

It said allegations "of this nature are always taken extremely seriously".

Supt Paul Moxley said following the investigation and "taking into account all of the information available," it had been established "if the deceased man was alive today he would have been spoken to under caution by police as part of the investigation process".

"It is important to remember that our proposed action would not in any way have been an indication of guilt, but would simply have been part of the investigation process in order to obtain an account, irrespective of whether or not this would have led to further action."

Men and women claimed they were abused in the 1970s when they were children, lawyers have previously told the BBC.

Some had kept abuse a secret from their families for 40 years, Victoria Neale from Hudgell Solicitors said.

Supt Moxley earlier told the Shropshire Star the investigation had been "thorough and proportionate, given that the suspect is deceased".

He said: "Our priority in this investigation has been to support those people who have come forward to report allegations of abuse and to ensure they are afforded the appropriate support and assistance."