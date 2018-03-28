Police probed over shot Newport woman found dead in car
Police forces are being investigated over their handling of a woman's concerns days before she was shot dead.
Cheryl Gabriel-Hooper's body was found in a car outside her home in Newport, Shropshire, on 26 January - she was 51.
A police watchdog said she had contacted Staffordshire Police on 12 January "reporting a number of domestic-related incidents".
The information, it said, was passed to West Mercia Police, with an officer obtaining further details from her.
Ms Gabriel-Hooper died from a gunshot wound to her neck.
Derrick Campbell from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said: "We will be looking at the decision-making and actions of both police forces prior to Ms Gabriel-Hooper's death, and considering relevant force and national policies."
A 45-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with her death remained in hospital with gunshot wounds, the IOPC said.
A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We note the decision by the IOPC and will fully support them in their investigation."
The Staffordshire force has been contacted for comment.