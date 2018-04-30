Image copyright West Midlands Ambulance Service Image caption CCTV from the ambulance is being examined by police

An ambulance crew was attacked by a "random stranger" as they treated a patient in the back.

The vehicle was vandalised at about 01:20 BST in the Woodside area of Telford, Shropshire, and has now had to be taken off the road.

Edd Davis from West Midlands Ambulance Service said a wing mirror was broken off and mud thrown at the side of the van.

CCTV from the ambulance has been passed on to police, who are investigating.

Joy Hughes was working with a trainee technician and treating a patient at the time of the "unprovoked attack".

She tweeted to say that "a random stranger began to attack the vehicle" but they had been able to get away safely.

Damage to the ambulance means it is now off the road

In a statement the ambulance service said crews are "sadly familiar with this sort of behaviour", but added it "must have been terrifying" for the patient.