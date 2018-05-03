Telford man charged over ambulance attack
- 3 May 2018
A man has been charged after an ambulance was vandalised while paramedics treated a patient inside.
Daniel Drennan-Kane, from Wantage in Telford, Shropshire, is accused of causing criminal damage to a motor vehicle in Telford on Monday.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said a wing mirror had been broken off and mud thrown at the side of the van.
The 21-year-old was arrested on Wednesday and will appear before magistrates at a date yet to be set.