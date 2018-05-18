Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Joe Hall, 26, has been banned from working with children

A former school football coach has been found guilty of abusing his position of trust and engaging teenage girls in sexual activity.

Joe Hall, 26, from Randlay in Telford, has been sentenced to 30 months in prison, half will be served on licence.

His victims were under the age of 15 and one girl said Hall had shown her pornographic videos.

At Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday, Hall was also banned from working with children in the future.

The 26-year-old, from Brands Farm Way, who was employed by a coaching company, also exchanged naked images via social media with his victims.

Hall was also given a sexual harm prevention order for 14 years.

A jury found Hall guilty of the following offences: