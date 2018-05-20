Image copyright Jenny Leonard Image caption The duck was raising money for hospice and cancer charities

A 4ft duck sculpture that was part of an art trail to raise money for charity has been stolen.

The "Peace Duck" was taken from its plinth in Ironbridge on Saturday evening and a £250 reward is now being offered for its safe return.

Organisers said from the "trail of destruction" left behind it could have been thrown in a nearby river.

Artist Jenny Leonard, who painted the duck as part of the Let's Go Quakers trail, said she was "gutted".

On Twitter she said: "I hope he is recovered and I'm sure we can repair him.

"I think these things are probably drunken dares and people perhaps don't realise the impact, gutted none the less."

'Very upsetting'

Ms Leonard, 34, who is based in London, took 30 hours to paint the duck, which is one of ten painted as part of the art trail.

It was then due to be auctioned off, with the proceeds to be split between Severn Hospice and the Jayne Sargent Foundation.

She said: "It's a real shame. The duck was, ironically now, called Peace, and was a really colourful, happy addition to the trail."

A spokesman for Severn Hospice said: "This was very upsetting to hear.

"Not only does it have a potential impact on the funds being raised to support our work, it must be so disheartening for the wonderful, community-minded supporters who've put so much time and effort into helping us."

The art trial is set to run in Ironbridge until 8 July when it will head to Southwater in Telford. West Mercia Police was contacted for a comment.