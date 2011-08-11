Image caption The current gym and rehabilitation area are too small to cope with the demands of the unit

Work has started on a new £5.8m gym and rehabilitation centre at 40 Commando's Norton Manor Camp near Taunton.

The facility will open next March, and will have a specialist centre for recuperation and a gym for general use.

Sergeant Martin Ash said: "We've been going along with quite a dated gym area, it does the job but is a bit tired and worn out."

They currently train in a building from the 1930s where there are no purpose-built rehabilitation facilities.

'Rehab chain'

Sgt Ash, who is the rehabilitation instructor, said: "At some point after the last tour of duty, Herrick 12, we had up to 50 blokes in the rehab chain, there was an awful lot of people in a very small area."

Since 2008, there have been more than 2,500 men and women across the UK who have needed treatment at Selly Oak, Birmingham, which is one of the main military hospitals and rehabilitation centres.

But, in addition to this, those less seriously injured are treated at centres operated by their own unit.

Military charities such as the British Limbless Ex Service Men's Association (BLESMA) contributed to the cost of the build