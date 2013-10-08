Head suspended after pupil injured at Calne school

A head teacher has been suspended after a pupil was seriously injured at a school in Wiltshire.

The pupil was hurt a week ago at Springfields Academy in Calne, a specialist sports college.

The school said head Trystan Williams would not be "performing his duties until further notice".

Wiltshire Police said a 42-year-old man who had been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm had been released on bail.

Two other people arrested at the time were released with no further action.

Mr Williams "continues to enjoy the full support" of the school, said chair of governors Ninna Gibson.

The governors went on to "stress that his absence should not be interpreted as an indication of wrongdoing, breach of duty or failure to uphold good practice".

"The governors hope Mr Williams will return to his duties very soon and that the parents and guardians of pupils at The Springfields Academy will join them in supporting Mr Williams at this difficult time," Ms Gibson added in a statement.