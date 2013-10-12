Taunton free parking scheme for Saturday shoppers

Image caption The Orchard multi-storey car park is one of five main shoppers' car parks included in the initiative

A weekend free parking initiative is being repeated in Somerset to encourage shoppers to "stay a little longer".

Parking in Taunton's main car parks will be free after 15:00 every Saturday throughout October and November.

The initiative was trialled last year with "great feedback" from retailers who reported an increase in trade, according to the town centre manager.

Taunton Deane Borough Council said it was doing what it could to help shops and other businesses.

'Sustain local trade'

The scheme applies to the High Street and Orchard multi-storey car parks, as well as The Crescent, Canon Street and Coal Orchard car parks.

Town centre manager Graham Love said it could not have come at a better time.

"Businesses in Taunton need every support and this is exactly the type of initiative to help sustain local trade," he said.