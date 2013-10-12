Somerset

Regency Stages Rally car crashes into Somerset spectators

  • 12 October 2013
  • From the section Somerset
Royal Bath and West Showground in Shepton Mallet, Somerset
Image caption The one-day Regency Stages Rally was taking place at the Royal Bath and West Showground

A rally car has left the track and ploughed into a crowd of spectators, injuring four people.

It happened at the Royal Bath and West Showground in Shepton Mallet, Somerset, where the one-day Regency Stages Rally is taking place.

A father and his two boys were taken to hospital with injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening, the ambulance service said.

Medical treatment was given to a fourth person at the scene.

Event continues

More than 200 spectators are at the event, organised by the Weston-super-Mare Motor Club, which features 60 rally cars competing across 10 stages.

Avon and Somerset Police said changes have been made to the track and a decision was taken to continue with the event.

A spokesman said the rally driver involved in the crash, which happened close to 11:00 BST, was suffering from shock but was not hurt.

A joint police and Health and Safety Executive investigation is taking place.

A South Western Ambulance Service spokesperson said the crash had "had the potential to be much worse than it was".

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites