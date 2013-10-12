Regency Stages Rally car crashes into Somerset spectators

Image caption The one-day Regency Stages Rally was taking place at the Royal Bath and West Showground

A rally car has left the track and ploughed into a crowd of spectators, injuring four people.

It happened at the Royal Bath and West Showground in Shepton Mallet, Somerset, where the one-day Regency Stages Rally is taking place.

A father and his two boys were taken to hospital with injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening, the ambulance service said.

Medical treatment was given to a fourth person at the scene.

Event continues

More than 200 spectators are at the event, organised by the Weston-super-Mare Motor Club, which features 60 rally cars competing across 10 stages.

Avon and Somerset Police said changes have been made to the track and a decision was taken to continue with the event.

A spokesman said the rally driver involved in the crash, which happened close to 11:00 BST, was suffering from shock but was not hurt.

A joint police and Health and Safety Executive investigation is taking place.

A South Western Ambulance Service spokesperson said the crash had "had the potential to be much worse than it was".