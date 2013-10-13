Somerset sports clubs could share Wells site

A number of outdoor sport clubs could be relocated to share the same new facilities in Wells, Somerset.

In an agreement proposed by Mendip District Council, land between the A371 and Elm Close in Haybridge could be used for a new multi-sport campus.

Wells Rugby Club owns neighbouring land but would relocate to the new facilities, along with local football, tennis, netball and archery clubs.

The authority's cabinet will consider the proposals on 11 November.

'Significant benefit'

It is thought the rugby club's current site will be offered for housing development.

Richard Hibberd, the rugby club's director, said it was an "impressive idea".

"Wells RFC is delighted to be a major protagonist in bringing such high quality sports facilities to the city, which will be a significant benefit to the current and future generations."

Mendip District Council's proposals are for facilities, including a new clubhouse, courts and grass and synthetic pitches.