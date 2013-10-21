Taunton and Henlade speed limit changes come into force

New speed limits between Taunton and Henlade have come into force after a "large number" of motorists were caught speeding there.

Changes include a new 40mph limit at junction 25 of the M5, with the 30mph zone starting further along the A358 near the Taunton Gateway Park and Ride.

Somerset County Council said many of the motorists fined were not aware of the limit.

Other changes include the limit on Priory Avenue dropping to 30mph.

The speed limit on Toneway and the A358 at Hankridge has been reduced from 50mph to 40mph.

Terry Beale, from the council, said: "The 40 limit starts at the start of the dual carriageway and then carries on around junction 25.

"And there are new signs going in just as you come into Henlade off the motorway."