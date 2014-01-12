Image copyright Burnham-on-sea.com Image copyright Burnham-on-sea.com previous slide next slide

A 145-tonne boiler has been transported along the M5 in Somerset at about 4mph (6.5kph).

The 100ft (30m) long load made its way from Sedgemoor services on its way to a paper mill at Watchet.

It left the motorway at junction 24 and headed along the A38, A39 and B3190 through Bridgwater and Williton.

The 30-mile (50km) journey was due to take about seven hours to complete, a spokesperson for Avon and Somerset police said.

Earlier, police said there were likely to be significant tailbacks as they escorted the 16ft (5m) wide load, and urged motorists to use an alternative route if possible.