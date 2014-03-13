Somerset

Bath casino complex approved by councillors

  • 13 March 2014

Plans for a new casino complex in Bath have been approved by councillors.

The £14m project set for Saw Close in the city centre will include two restaurants and a hotel and will be run by Groupe Partouche SA, in partnership with Global Gaming Ventures.

Bath Chamber of Commerce said it welcomed the project and said it will be a "nice experience" for people.

Executive Director Ian Bell said it would "hark back" to the city's reputation as a pleasure capital.

As part of the conditions of the planning approval, the operators will help finance a gambling addiction support programme in the city.

The development is expected to create 120 construction jobs and about 80 full-time casino roles when it is complete.

Building work will begin in summer with the casino opening in autumn 2015.

