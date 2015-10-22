Locking child cyclist death result of traffic collision

Image copyright Family photo via police Image caption April was described as "energetic and adorable" at the inquest into her death

A seven-year-old girl was killed after losing control of her bike and falling into the path of car on a main road in North Somerset, an inquest has heard.

April Reeves was hit by the car on the A371 while out cycling with her mother and older brother in Locking on 28 May.

The inquest heard her bike "wobbled" before she fell onto the 60mph road and was killed "instantly".

Her father has called for a grass verge to be installed and for the speed limit to be reduced to improve safety.

Coroner Maria Voisin recorded April's death as a road traffic collision and said she would write to the council.

She said the letter would be part of a prevention of future deaths report.

'Lost control'

Avon and Somerset Police told the inquest there was "nothing the driver could have done" to avoid the collision with April, who was riding behind her mother on a cycleway which runs alongside the A371.

The inquest heard the "wobbling" of April's bike suggested she had been trying to change gear and then lost control before falling into the road.

Her father Garry Reeves called for the speed limit to be cut to 40mph and for a grass verge between the main road and the path to be created.

"If that had been in place already she would have fallen on to the grass and still been here today," he said.

North Somerset Council said safety improvements had already been planned at the time of the accident.

A spokesman said a wider cycle and pedestrian path would be created, which would include a grass strip between the road and footpath "where space allows".

They added that no decision had yet been made as to whether the speed limit should be reduced.