Stray Staffie recognised as one of Gloucestershire's top police dogs

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Stella was abandoned in 2013 and taken in by the RSPCA where the dog's "talent for finding a ball" was spotted

A Staffordshire terrier found roaming the streets has been recognised as one of Gloucestershire's top police dogs.

Stella was abandoned in 2013 and taken in by the RSPCA where the dog's "talent for finding a ball" was spotted.

Recruited by the police, the former stray was trained to find guns, cash and drugs and a day after graduating sniffed out money hidden in a drawer.

Stella was awarded the public service animal of the year at the Animal Hero Awards in London, on Wednesday.

The bull terrier was picked up as a stray in Taunton in Somerset two years ago and taken to RSPCA West Hatch Animal Centre.

Staff quickly realised the dog had a talent and contacted police officers to asses her.

"I was a bit sceptical because she isn't a usual breed for a police dog, so I tested her and she just blew me away," said PC Claire Todd, Stella's handler.

"She isn't fazed or scared of anything and she never gives up - that is what makes her a great police dog."

'So proud'

Trained to search out heroin, cocaine and ecstasy, as well as currency, guns and ammunition - Stella graduated in April after completing the six week course in just four weeks.

"It just goes to show that in the right hands Staffordshire bull terriers are amazing dogs with so much potential," said her handler.

"A few months ago she found £25,000 in cash in a house that had been missed by the search team - without her amazing nose we wouldn't have found that.

"I am just so proud of her."