Clevedon's Marine Lake reopens after revamp

Image caption The official opening of the lake will take place in April

A water attraction has reopened after a six-month restoration project.

The £850,000 Marine Lake in Clevedon, funded by Heritage Lottery, included work to reinforce and raise the seawall and de-silt the lake bed, for the first time in 80 years.

The work has also included improving access to the lake and a water play area for children.

Marine Lake opened in 1929 and was once a huge visitor attraction, but fell out of favour in the 1960s.

Marine Lake Ranger Jo Tasker said the lake would gradually fill up with high tides expected next week and "people need to take care in and around the seafront".

North Somerset Councillor Peter Bryant said: "It will secure the long-term future of this historic landmark and shows what can be achieved by local organisations and people working together."

The official opening of the lake will take place in April to coincide with the anniversary of its original opening.