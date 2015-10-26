Somerset vicar faces retrial in sex charges case

A vicar from Somerset is to face a retrial after the jury failed to reach a verdict over sexual assault allegations made against him.

The Rev Roy Catchpole, of Gainsborough, Milborne Port, denies three counts of sexual assault and one of indecent exposure involving a woman.

The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed it would seek a retrial after the case was heard at Bournemouth Crown Court.

The alleged incidents took place between August 2013 and June 2014.