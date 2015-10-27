Lodger Jesse Harper guilty of killing landlady in hot water row

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Jesse Harper killed his landlady by pushing her down a stairway after she confronted him over his "expensive habit" of taking two baths a day

A lodger has been found guilty of killing his landlady in a row over using too much hot water.

Jesse Harper, 22, pushed Joanna Doman, 55, down a flight of stairs at her home near Bath after she confronted him over his "expensive habit" of taking two baths a day.

Harper, of Frederick Avenue, Peasedown St John, Somerset, denied a single charge of manslaughter but was found guilty at Bristol Crown Court.

He will be sentenced on 29 October.

The court heard how Mrs Doman had been "afraid" and "frightened" of her lodger and his reaction when she asked him not to use so much water.

She had told friends she wanted him to move out of her two-bedroom house in Hillside View, Peasedown St John, where he had been renting a room since November 2014.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Joanna Doman was found with head injuries on 10 May and taken to hospital, but died the next day

But on 10 May, she was standing at the top of the stairs trying to turn off the hot water when Harper pushed her away in anger.

She later died of her injuries at Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

Following the trial, Det Insp Lorna Dallimore said: "Harper has refused to take any responsibility for his actions and his not guilty plea meant Joanna's family and friends had to relive her death throughout the trial.

"Our thoughts are with Joanna's family who have been deeply and profoundly affected by her untimely and avoidable death."