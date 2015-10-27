Musgrove Park hospital regulator 'steps in' over £8m debt

Image caption Monitor said action was needed over the hospital's financial problems

A debt-ridden NHS trust in Somerset could be in breach of its licence to provide services, prompting the health regulator to "step in".

Taunton's Musgrove Park Hospital is facing an £8.3m shortfall and Monitor said action was needed to get the hospital finances back on track.

Taunton and Somerset NHS Foundation Trust "lacks robust plans to tackle the deterioration", it said.

The trust said it was working to make services as efficient as possible.

'Challenge the trust'

The action requested by Monitor includes appointing a director to "support and challenge the trust as it makes the required improvements" and putting in measures to recover the finances.

Paul Streat, regional director at Monitor, said: "We're concerned that the trust is losing money and hasn't yet developed the right plans to tackle its financial problems.

"These problems are fairly recent. We are stepping in early to ensure that the trust can quickly get its finances back on track."

The trust responded saying it had seen unprecedented and unsustainable demand on its services and it welcomed the appointment of a further director.

Dr Sam Barrell, chief executive, said: "We are rising to the challenge by looking at our services across the hospital to make sure they are as efficient as possible.

"We know that when we put the patient first and really scrutinise our processes, efficiencies follow.