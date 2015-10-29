Man jailed for killing Somerset landlady in hot water row

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Jesse Harper killed landlady Joanna Doman by pushing her down a stairway after she confronted him over his "expensive habit" of taking two baths a day

A man has been jailed for five years for killing his landlady in a row over his "expensive habit" of taking two baths a day.

Jesse Harper, 22, from Somerset, pushed Joanna Doman down a flight of stairs at her home near Bath after she confronted him about using too much water.

Mrs Dolman, 55, was found with serious head injuries at her home in May.

Harper, of Frederick Avenue, Peasedown St John, denied manslaughter but was found guilty at Bristol Crown Court.