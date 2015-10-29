Man jailed for killing Somerset landlady in hot water row
A man has been jailed for five years for killing his landlady in a row over his "expensive habit" of taking two baths a day.
Jesse Harper, 22, from Somerset, pushed Joanna Doman down a flight of stairs at her home near Bath after she confronted him about using too much water.
Mrs Dolman, 55, was found with serious head injuries at her home in May.
Harper, of Frederick Avenue, Peasedown St John, denied manslaughter but was found guilty at Bristol Crown Court.