Transgender woman to appeal against all-male prison sentence

Image copyright Tara Hudson Image caption Tara Hudson was sent to an all male prison after admitting assault

A transgender woman placed in a men's prison, sparking a wave of criticism, is to appeal against her sentence.

Tara Hudson, 26, from Bath, was jailed at the all-male HMP Bristol for 12 weeks after admitting assault.

Her supporters claim it has placed her in danger of sexual violence and more than 110,000 people have signed a petition calling for her to be moved. Her appeal will be heard on Friday.

Hudson's mother said she was being sexually harassed by other prisoners.

Jackie Brooklyn said her daughter was "constantly" having sexual taunts shouted at her in the jail.

Hudson has had reconstructive surgery and lived as a woman all her adult life but is still legally a man.

The Prison Service said it was a longstanding policy to place offenders according to their legally recognised gender.

"There are strict rules in place to ensure transsexual prisoners are managed safely and in accordance with the law," a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The appeal against the custodial sentence is scheduled to be heard at Bristol Crown Court on Friday.