Downside Abbey: Library and archives open to public

A rare collection of books and manuscripts in Somerset has been opened up to the public after a two year repair project to a monastery.

Downside Abbey, which has been home to Benedictine monks for over 200 years, also has a collection of some 450,000 rare and highly valuable books.

In 2013, the abbey received a £856,000 Lottery grant to pay for building repairs and digitize the collection.

The digital catalogue is due to be published online early next year.

The Roman Catholic monastery, at Stratton-on-the-Fosse in Somerset, dates back to 1882.

Steve Parsons, activity manager at Downside Abbey library said: "It's a wonderful collection and we're really happy to share it with everybody.

"It's one of the largest monastic collections in the UK and we've got lots of rare books and rare material that is important to scholars and researchers."

Some of the collections most treasured pieces include Cardinal John Henry Newman's personal copy of the Bible, early Bibles printed in English and rare theological texts.

Apart from the religious subject matter, other books within the archive cover subjects such as sundials, birds and local history.

The archives are now open to the public by appointment.