Family rescued from muddy beach at midnight

  • 1 November 2015
Uphill beach near Weston-super-Mare Image copyright Google
Image caption The rescue took place at Uphill beach in North Somerset

A family of five, including three young children, had to be rescued from a Somerset beach after their car got stuck in the mud on Saturday evening.

Two crews and a hovercraft from Weston-super-Mare were called just after midnight to rescue two adults and the children from Uphill beach.

The police and ambulance service also attended, the fire service said.

Avon Fire and Rescue have warned people not to park or walk on the beach in the dark due to the fast-rising tides.

