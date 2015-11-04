Rasmus Barlow: Body found in missing Cheddar boy search

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Rasmus Barlow went missing on Monday morning

A body has been found in the search for a Somerset teenager who went missing earlier this week, police have said.

Rasmus Barlow, 16, from Cheddar, was last seen on Monday morning crossing a bridge near The Causeway in Street.

Police said a member of the public found a body at the foot of a cliff in Cheddar Gorge, close to the village, at about 14:30 GMT on Wednesday.

No formal identification has yet taken place but the family has been informed, Avon and Somerset Police said.

The area around the foot of the cliffs has been sealed off while the road has been closed to allow police to carry out further investigations.