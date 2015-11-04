Traffic worry for 2,000 homes plan southwest of Taunton

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some 17,000 homes are planned for the Taunton Deane area by 2028

The impact of 2,000 homes southwest of Taunton has again been highlighted by protesters as Taunton Deane Borough Council looks set to approve the plans.

Protesters say the homes in Comeytrowe and Trull will increase the strain on the local roads.

Taunton Deane Borough councillors are to vote on the plans, which involve a "park and bus" car park and school.

One of the developers Summerfield Developments, says extra cycle paths and buses will help reduce traffic.

In 2012, the borough council pledged to build some 17,000 homes in the Taunton Deane area by 2028.

'Not to use the car'

The plans will see a proportion built west of Taunton Deane, such as 2,500 in Wellington and up to 1,500 in Staplegrove.

Chair of Comeytrowe Parish Council, Brian Larcombe, said he believed "fundamentally that there's not been a real hard look at the kind of impact all this development this will mean for the whole town".

Summerfield Developments is part of the consortium which will build the new homes in Comeytrowe and Trull.

Chris Winter from the firm say the homes "will have an effect" on traffic.

He added: "Somerset County Council, and the Environment Agency has looked at all the impacts and the Staplegrove development.

"One thing that comes from this is that people are carrying out journeys of less than three miles and part of this development is looking at how we can encourage people not to use the car for short journeys.

"We're putting in improvements for cycle paths and an improved park and bus scheme for the Wellington area."