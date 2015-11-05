Lennon, Bond and Ginger Spice scarecrows attacked in Somerset

Image copyright Harvey's Scarecrow Trail Image caption In the past month, six scarecrows on the Chew Valley trail have been stolen, 'Ginger Spice' was torched and John Lennon had his coat and left straw arm taken

Scarecrows - including depictions of James Bond and John Lennon - have been targeted by vandals in Somerset.

Six scarecrows on the Chew Valley trail have been stolen, Geri 'Ginger Spice' Halliwell has been torched and "Double Crow Seven" decapitated.

The trail is created annually to raise money for eight-year-old cancer patient Harvey Hext, from Winford.

Organiser Sam Probert said: "I've run this for four years but this year it's got worse and worse, it's shocking."

Designed on the theme of "Let the Music Play", 120 scarecrows were installed in villages from Wrington to Winford.

But in the last few weeks, someone has walked off with a Muppet, an effigy of John Lennon has had his coat and left arm taken, and Jessie J was "kidnapped".

Amelia Hicks, who works in Chew Magna, said their James Bond scarecrow was attacked just three days after the trail started.

Image copyright Harvey's Scarecrow Trail and BBC Image caption Double Crow 7 was attacked in Chew Magna three days after the trail started

"I came into work to find the torso of "Double Crow Seven" had been taken away," she said.

"We've kept his legs but it's sad - I know a lot of time and effort was put in to making him."

Meanwhile six miles (9km) away, a Ginger Spice stand-in was attacked outside a hair salon in Wrington.

"It was set on fire - we had a pile of burnt debris and it all ended up in the bin," said Sandra Ogden.

Image copyright SO Hair and Beauty Image caption Ginger Spice was left as a "pile of burnt debris" after being attacked by arsonists outside a hair salon in Wrington

"Somebody had used a fire extinguisher luckily but it's disappointing."

Ms Probert said the disappearance of the first scarecrow - Jessie J - had been captured on CCTV.

"They literally pulled up in their car. Someone jumped out, cut the scarecrow down, and put it in their car and drove off," she said.

"The goodwill of scarecrow builders is amazing but if they keep seeing things taken or destroyed each year - it will be hard to get them to do the trail again."