Paralympian Sophie Kamlish told to 'prove disability' for bus pass

A Paralympian athlete was told by a local authority that her prosthetic limb was not proof of her disability.

Sophie Kamlish was told by Bath and North East Somerset Council that in order to renew her bus pass, she would need to provide a letter from her GP.

The sprinter had previously visited the council offices to collect her pass, but was told showing her prosthetic leg as proof would no longer count.

The council has since backtracked after she posted about the issue on Twitter.

In the post Ms Kamlish said: "The council need 'more evidence' than me turning up with no leg to renew my disabled bus pass, need a letter from GP to prove my disability".

It was retweeted more than 50 times before the council responded.

'PR disaster'

In a statement, it said: "Following Sophie Kamlish's initial telephone call to the council on Tuesday and subsequent comment on Twitter, we looked into her case and were able to send her a new bus pass on the same day."

Ms Kamlish said: "I think they clearly wanted to avoid a PR disaster, so they're going to send me one in the post now rather than make me come all the way down with a letter."

She added that it was "pretty nice" that she did not have to go through the "stress" of getting someone to write her a "sick note" in order to obtain a new pass.

The nineteen-year-old represented Great Britain at the 2012 Paralympics, and won a bronze medal at the IPC World Championships in France in 2013.